Clear

Police: Man freed from jail steals car from its parking lot

Police say a Pennsylvania man released from jail immediately stole a car from its parking lot.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 1:54 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man released from jail immediately stole a car from its parking lot.

Westmoreland County Prison officials say that moments after 36-year-old Thomas Lee Williams was released, he attacked a woman in the parking lot Tuesday evening and stole her car with the victim’s 1-year-old in the back seat. The Tribune-Review reports Williams crashed about 15 minutes later and ran into the woods, where he was apprehended.

Police say the Philadelphia man was back in custody Wednesday on $250,000 bail. Both the boy and his grandmother were taken to hospitals to be checked out.

Williams pleaded guilty in January 2017 to dealing drugs and was ordered released Tuesday.

No lawyer who could speak for Williams is listed in online court documents.

___

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Morning flurries and rain. Then becoming sunny.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Silver Birch of Terre Haute, Thursday 3:30om-4:30pm

Image

The Margaret avenue overpass said to open on Wednesday

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Morning clouds, but some afternoon sunshine possible. High: 35°

Image

Sullivan basketball

Image

THN basketball

Image

Marshall basketball

Image

Casey basketball

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

South Knox

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder