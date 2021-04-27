Police: Man busted with stolen items at private Parke County campground

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A New Richman man is facing charges after police say he was busted with stolen items in Parke County.

Earlier this week, police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at a private campground on State Road 47 in Parke County.

That is where police found 46-year-old David Joseph. According to police, a trailer deputies found with Joseph was reported stolen out of Putnam County.

Joseph was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

Later, workers at the campground found another trailer in a ravine. The trailer and a steamroller were reported stolen from a business near Rockville.

The stolen items were returned to their owners.