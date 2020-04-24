Police: Man at center of Vigo County chase earlier this week arrested in Chicago

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have arrested the man who they say led officers on a chase in Vigo County earlier this week.

Chicago Police confirmed to News 10 officers arrested Jacob Rentaukas on Thursday night on a warrant.

The West Terre Haute Police Department says an officer pulled him over on Tuesday.

Police say Rentaukas drove off, which started a chase. He allegedly crashed into a gate at Deming Park before running into the park.

Police said they think Rentaukas fired a shot during the chase.