Police: Man at center of Vigo County chase earlier this week arrested in Chicago

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have arrested the man who they say led officers on a chase in Vigo County earlier this week.
Chicago Police confirmed to News 10 officers arrested Jacob Rentaukas on Thursday night on a warrant.
The West Terre Haute Police Department says an officer pulled him over on Tuesday.
Police say Rentaukas drove off, which started a chase. He allegedly crashed into a gate at Deming Park before running into the park.
Police said they think Rentaukas fired a shot during the chase.
