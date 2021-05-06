Police: Loogootee man busted with hundreds of thousands of child porn photos and stolen government ammunition

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a man already on house arrest for possession of child pornography was busted with more of it - along with stolen government ammo.

Last Friday, officers conducted a home check on 73-year-old Timothy Guy. Guy is from rural Loogootee.

According to police, he was already on home detention for a child porn conviction.

During Friday's check, officers reportedly found more child pornography.

Police said they searched Guy's home for hours and found both printed child porn and several hard drives and DVDs with more images.

In total, police said they found 800 DVDs and a least 80 thumb drives, hard drives, and other devices.

Guy admitted that he had around a quarter-million child pornography photos, according to police. They said he also admitted he had stolen ammo from the Crane naval base when he worked there.

He also reportedly had pieces of ivory that the DNR says are illegal to have.

While searching Guy's property, officials found a large amount of stolen government ammo, more ivory, and more electronic storage devices.

Guy is currently facing three counts of possession of child pornography - but more charges are pending.