Police Arrest Greene County Shooting Suspect

Greene County - A man is facing charges tonight after a shooting.
Police have arrested 21-year-old Steven Taylor II of Bloomington.
Police say Taylor and his father were involved in an altercation.
Taylor's father was shot.
Taylor was later found and taken into custody.
We now know Taylor faces charges of Battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and residental entry.
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 7:27 PM
