Police: Drunk driver crashes, attempts to fight witnesses, leads officers on chase

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a drunk driver was involved in a wreck before leaving the scene of the accident, hitting police squad cars and leading officers on a chase through multiple counties.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident happened early Saturday morning in Knox County.

Investigators say Joshua L. Hyneman, of Petersburg, crashed his car. They say Hyneman tried to fight witnesses as they attempted to keep him from leaving the scene.

Hyneman got back in his car and took off, hitting two Vincennes police cars in the process.

Troopers used stop sticks to stop the car but the chase continued through the county. Hyneman eventually crashed into a power line west of Decker. Police say the pole snapped and trapped an officer with live power lines.

The chase continued into Gibson County and finally ended at Trippett Road.

Hyneman was taken to the Knox County Jail and faces several charges including operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

The officer trapped in his car under the live powerlines was able to get out after utility crews arrived.