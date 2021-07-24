Police: Deputy hospitalized after altercation started by wanted person

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was hospitalized after a wanted person started an altercation Saturday morning.

Police say Jonathan Crabb had a warrant out for his arrest out of Division One court. A deputy found Crabb in the area of Lafayette and East Hollywood Avenues.

The deputy said Crabb ran toward him yelling 'shoot me.' According to police, Crabb continued to aggressively approach the deputy and started an altercation.

The Vigo County Sheriff says officers with the Terre Haute Police Department were nearby and responded after hearing the struggle over 911 radio traffic. One of the law enforcement officers on scene deployed a taser on Crabb.

Both the deputy and Crabb were transported for treatment. Police have not released further information about their conditions. The deputy has not been identified.