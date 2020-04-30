Police: Customers, employees capture ax-wielding man in Fort Wayne Lowe's

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say Lowe's customers and employees captured a man who was wielding an ax inside a Fort Wayne store Wednesday.

Officers responded an active-shooter call at the Illinois Road Lowes at 6:07 p.m.

When they arrived they found employees and customers holding the man down.

Witnesses told police the man grabbed an ax but someone quickly took it away from him.

That's when police say he grabbed another ax and injured four people.

Police say all injuries were minor.

Police say they found no evidence of a shooting or anyone else involved.

Officers arrested and charged 24-year-old Joshua Harless with battery, criminal recklessness and aggravated battery.