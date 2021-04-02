Police Accountability Bill signed into law by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb recently signed a bill into law that aims to increase police accountability. House Bill 1006 was a bipartisan proposal. Here’s all that it entails.

The law includes provisions for mandatory de-escalation training. This will be a part of pre-basic training, in-service training, and the Executive Training Program for all law enforcement officers.

The law specifies that a police officer who turns off a body camera with the intent to conceal is committing a Class A misdemeanor. It also bans chokeholds in certain circumstances.

Lastly, the law establishes a procedure for the Law Enforcement Training Board to decertify officers who commit misconduct. It eases the sharing of employment records between police departments. This can stop troublesome or unqualified police officers from moving jobs.

Chief Deputy at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Josh Clarke spoke about how this new legislation will be a positive step.

“I think this is a great opportunity,” Clarke said, “Just like any profession, we need to improve ourselves and upgrade how we do things. This is an opportunity that will give us that chance.”

The law also includes $70 million to help the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. This will go toward upgrading the nearly 50-year-old facility and implementing this new legislation which begins on July 1st.