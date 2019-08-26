Clear

Police: 3-year-old boy starved to death; brother survived

An Alabama couple who police said didn’t believe in doctors could face life in prison if convicted of aggravated child abuse in the starvation death of their 3-year-old boy.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 1:01 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama couple who police said didn’t believe in doctors could face life in prison if convicted of aggravated child abuse in the starvation death of their 3-year-old boy.

News outlets report Ashley Elizabeth Catron and Frederick Anthony Frink were denied bond Thursday. Huntsville officers testified that the couple’s boys were severely malnourished. Prosecutor Tim Douthit said Hendrix Frink died of starvation weighing just 13 pounds (5.9 kilograms). He told the court his 4-year-old brother survived, barely, weighing 15 pounds (6.8 kilograms).

Investigator Julian Johnson says the home smelled of urine and the boys’ cribs were soiled by blood and feces. Police say they told authorities they tried to nourish the children with PediaSure.

