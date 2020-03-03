Clear

Police: 3 die in plane crash on I-55 in central Illinois

Three people died Tuesday morning when a small plane crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 55 in central Illinois, state police said.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 12:53 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) — Three people died Tuesday morning when a small plane crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 55 in central Illinois, state police said.

Mindy Carroll of the Illinois State Police said in a statement that all three occupants of the plane were killed in the crash in Lincoln at about 8:49 a.m.

The Logan County Coroner’s office has been dispatched to the scene.

Police said multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and that I-55 would remain closed to traffic for several hours.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and was responding to the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Sunny and Windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Coronavirus latest

Image

Coronavirus latest

Image

Christian Williams

Image

Craig Porter

Image

Local doctor uses 20-foot tall inflatable colon to teach about the dangers of colon cancer

Image

Concerns about COVID-19 and Spring Break travels

Image

House Bill 1198 hopes to classify dispatchers as first responders

Image

Vigo County Public Library to take part in the "Big Read"

Image

Ivy Tech to begin offering new certification this summer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1