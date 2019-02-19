Police: 2 wounded in Indiana after children find loaded gun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a weekend shooting that wounded a woman and a boy happened accidentally after children found a loaded gun at a northeastern Indiana home and it went off.
Fort Wayne police say officers called to the home Sunday morning found the 24-year-old woman and the boy inside with single gunshot wounds. They were hospitalized in critical condition, but the woman’s condition was upgraded to stable condition Monday.
Police say a shot struck the boy and went through his body before hitting the woman, who was asleep on a couch. The child was initially listed as being 5 years old, but police later said he was 4.
The shooting is under investigation. Police say people need to make sure guns are properly stored to prevent such accidental shootings.
