Clear

Police: 11-vehicle suburban Indianapolis pileup kills 2

A dump truck driver has been taken into custody in connection with an 11-vehicle pileup outside Indianapolis that left two people dead and three injured.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 10:01 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

AVON, Ind. (AP) — A dump truck driver has been taken into custody in connection with an 11-vehicle pileup outside Indianapolis that left two people dead and three injured.

Avon police say 62-year-old Danny Williams of Knightstown was arrested Tuesday on preliminary charges of reckless homicide. It was not disclosed what led to the charges.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 36 and County Road 625 East. Firefighters say the pileup involved a dump truck, a school bus and nine other vehicles. The Avon Community School Corp. says no students were aboard the bus and its driver was not injured.

Two people were taken to IU Health West and one person was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital with serious injuries. No other details were immediately available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Another Cold Front
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Tennis

Image

Washington soccer

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Clay County-based restaurant set to open Terre Haute location

Image

Team of Mercy partners with Jeep Junkies to raise suicide awareness

Image

County leaders hold forum ahead of casino vote

Image

Hey Kevin 9-3

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign Kicks Off

Image

Madi Moore’s Legacy Lives On

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire