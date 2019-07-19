Pole Vaulting on the Streets

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Athletes young and old are taking their skills to the street tomorrow. The Indiana Track and Field Hall of Fame Museum is hosting an event called street vaulting.

That's an event where athletes actually pole vault on the street. They bring in portable runways and pits for athletes to pole vault on all day long.

Organizers say the youngest participant will be nine years old and the oldest will be 77!

In their second year of hosting this event, organizers say they have plans for the future. "It's a great time," says Director of the Indiana Track and Field Hall of Fame Marshall Goss, "We would like to eventually spread it out into an afternoon with food tables where you can come and it would kind of be a festive time."

The event raised the number of participants from last year to this year. The event begins at 10 AM.