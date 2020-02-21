TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some freezing fun this weekend will support Indiana Special Olympic athletes.
The Polar Plunge is set to happen at Indiana State University in Terre Haute.
Outside of the Rec Center on campus, there will be a swimming pool of cold water.
People will donate money and take a plunge. It's all part of a statewide fundraising effort.
On-site registration starts at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.
If you would like to donate, without jumping into a cold pool, click here.
Related Content
- Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics set for Saturday
- Locals take cold plunge for Special Olympics Indiana
- Special Olympics Economic Impact
- Polar Vortex Explanation
- Set-up underway for this weekend's Special Olympics games
- Polar vortex: Your questions answered
- Summer games underway for Special Olympics Indiana
- Golf benefit set to help local children
- Crews set to close roads and parking lots around ISU ahead of Special Olympics
- Saturday fish fry will benefit Rob Pitts Memorial Scholarship
Scroll for more content...