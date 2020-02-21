Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics set for Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some freezing fun this weekend will support Indiana Special Olympic athletes.

The Polar Plunge is set to happen at Indiana State University in Terre Haute.

Outside of the Rec Center on campus, there will be a swimming pool of cold water.

People will donate money and take a plunge. It's all part of a statewide fundraising effort.

On-site registration starts at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

If you would like to donate, without jumping into a cold pool, click here.