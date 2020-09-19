Poker Run honors two late first responders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In Terre Haute, two late local first responders were honored at the 7th Annual Ralph Stott and Brian Worley Memorial Benefit.

This happened at Thompson's Motorsports.

The Sons of Honor group usually holds a bike and car show, but because of COVID-19 the group organized a Poker Run for the first time.

There was also a free cruise-in.

"It's all about giving back to the community any way that we can to help out our fellow fire fighters police and EMS," said one of the founders Don Borders.

Proceeds from this event benefit local groups.

Organizers say they hope to offer the bike and car show show next year.