Point in Time Count set for next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Homelessness is a major concern around the Wabash Valley.

Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns says a lot shelters have stopped taking people in because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year an event is put on to count homeless individuals.

The Point in Time Homeless Count is aimed at helping learn more about the homeless in the community.

Once data is collected it will be used to help get funding for Vigo County.

County commissioners say the pandemic will likely cause an increase in numbers this year.

"We all know that things are not right with the world," Commissioner Brendan Kearns said. "That could affect our numbers. I personally think we are going to see more people displaced this year than we did last year."

The event will take place Wednesday through Friday of next week.