Point in Time Count happens on Wednesday - here's what you need to know

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The nationwide Point in Time Count is happening on Wednesday. It's an opportunity for officials to count and interact with people who are homeless.

The data collected helps determine federal funding for the area.

If you know someone who is homeless - share these locations with them.

They can visit Fairbanks or Gilbert Parks from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The Vigo County Public Library and the Terre Haute Transit Station will have longer hours, going into the evening.

The Clothing Closet for Veterans and the Needy of Terre Haute on 14th Street will also take information from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The count is for sheltered and unsheltered homeless.

People who go to those locations can receive food, clothing, hygiene products, and community resource information.