Clear

Point In Time Count to Help Homeless of Wabash Valley

A nationwide, yearly count of homeless persons took place across the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 6:54 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A nationwide, yearly count of homeless persons took place across the Wabash Valley throughout the day on Wednesday. 

More than 5,000 people experienced homelessness in the Hoosier State in 2018 according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. 

More than 3,000 of the homeless are individual adults.  Around 1,700 are families, more than 500 accounts for veterans and around 260 are children. Counties across the state are hoping to tackle this issue.

The Point in Time homeless count took place today in six counties throughout the Wabash Valley. It's required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to take place across the country. This is so they can collect data for accurate federal funding in an effort to eradicate homelessness.

HUD requires local councils nationwide to complete counts of homeless persons in their area. Vigo County is a part of Region Seven which includes Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, and Vermillion Counties as well. This is to help HUD gather accurate data to provide federal grants to help the effort to prevent and end homelessness.

Volunteers were all around Terre Haute on Wednesday including Fairbanks and Gilbert Parks. They had anyone who came fill out a survey while also offering them free clothes, tents, sleeping bags, blankets, and really anything a homeless person might need in the Winter. 

Volunteer Debby Veach and Region Seven Homeless Count Chair Kelli Fuller share the importance of the count. "If we can get an accurate count, then we can get the money to help build more shelters and provide more services for those living out on the streets," Veach said, "We can't save the entire world, but if we can help just one person who is homeless and living on the street, then that means a lot."

"We work with getting them connected to behavioral health, primary health, and any sort of Veteran Services too," Fuller added, "Anything they would need, we connect them with those resources as well."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
More mild, with wintry mix coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Point In Time Count to Help Homeless of Wabash Valley

Image

DNR approves Vincennes Parks five-year plan

Image

Local high school students explore, network at trades career fair

Image

Terre Haute college ranks as one of the best for its cybersecurity program

Image

Mayor Bennett addresses Chamber of Commerce on what to expect for 2020

Image

Sullivan diner fire cause ruled undetermined

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Alcohol-related deaths on the rise, local recovery center weighs in

Image

Group shifts donations from Australian wildlife to local feline rescue

Image

Paris woman's cause of death ruled hypothermia; case remains under investigation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans