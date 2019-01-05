Clear

Plea deal submitted in murder case

Candice Charlton Mugshot

There's finally movement in a murder case that happened almost three years ago.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 9:33 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

WHEATLAND, Ind. (WTHI) - There's finally movement in a murder case that happened almost three years ago.

Officials say in February 2016, Candice Charlton fatally stabbed 35-year-old Gerald Sturgeon.

This was at a home on Short Street in Wheatland. That’s about 15 minutes east of Vincennes.

Officials say Sturgeon died at the hospital after the attack. Charlton has faced a murder charge since then.

According to online court documents, Charlton submitted a plea deal this week. We expect to learn more about the plea next week.

Court documents say her sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 18th.

