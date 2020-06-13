Playgrounds reopen in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Under stage four of the plan to reopen Indiana, people are now allowed to visit playgrounds.

Folks headed out to Deming Park in Terre Haute this weekend.

Many families took advantage of the gorgeous weather to get their families out of the house.

The kids we spoke with said they were happy their mom let them come back to the playground!

"I love the park, also because it has a giant circle swing that I love to swing on," said George.

"I love going down the slide like those slides," said Maxine.

The top state doctor said parents should come prepared with hand sanitizer, and avoid having meals at the park.

If you do, she said use that hand sanitizer first.

She's still encouraging people to wear masks., and said parents should try to get their kids to practice social distancing, although she acknowledges that will be difficult.