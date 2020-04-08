Playgrounds are shut down at all Terre Haute Parks

The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department is asking people to follow posted signs at parks.
Right now playgrounds are shut down. That's because of the covid-19 pandemic.
The virus can linger on the equiptment and be a danger to children.
Park officials posted signs to keep people away from the playgrounds but not everyone is following this order.
Officials are reminding everyone playgrounds at all parks are closed.
