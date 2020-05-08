Playgrounds, Deming Pool, and other restrictions - Here's when Terre Haute plans to open facilities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, the City of Terre Haute released a preliminary outline for reopening the city.
Mayor Duke Bennett says it is in line with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's five-stage rollout.
May 24 - All city park playgrounds, restrooms, and indoor facility rentals will reopen to the public.
May 25 - Memorial Day services at Woodlawn and Highland Lawn Cemeteries have been canceled.
May 26 - All city employees will return to their normal, assigned work locations. City offices will begin limited public access from 8:00 a.m. until noon each business day.
June 8 - Deming Park pool will open, weather permitting.
June 14 - Public access restrictions will be lifted at all city locations.
