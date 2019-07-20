Clear

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family said goodbye to Linton-Stockton high school senior Madi Moore, Saturday. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to support Madi's family and honor her memory.

17-year-old Madi Moore died earlier this week after a battle with Graft Versus Host disease. Many gathered for Moore's visitation and funeral service in the high school auditorium Saturday.

COMMUNITY MOURNS THE LOSS OF MADI MOORE

News 10 has told you about several upcoming fundraisers to support Moore’s family. Now, the community is also collecting plastic bottle caps that will be used to make memorial benches.

WEEKEND CRUISE-IN WILL HONOR 17-YEAR-OLD MADI MOORE AFTER SHE PASSED AWAY EARLIER THIS WEEK

4th grader Maddy Scharbrough has teamed up with How Charming Photography to collect plastic caps and lids. Several others are also joining the cause by collecting donations. There are drop-off spots all over Greene County including the Linton Fire Department.

News 10 spoke with photographer Heather (Graves) Rader earlier this week. She says working to help Madi's family is helping her grieve.

"Madi has earned her wings and she's now smiling on all of us down from Heaven so I hope that the family has comfort in that, I know that they do and I hope that the community can come together to help this family in their time of need.

'UP UNTIL HER LAST BREATHE SHE WAS A FIGHTER.' MADI MOORE IS HONORED AT LINTON-STOCKTON PRAYER CIRCLE

Donations will be accepted at the fundraiser happening Sunday. The All-American Muscle Car Club is supporting Moore’s family with a cruise-in. It starts at 1pm and goes until 7pm at Humphrey’s Park in Linton.

You can learn more about the Caps 4 Benches in Madi’s Memory project on Facebook.

