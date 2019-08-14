Plasma donation center opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – CSL Plasma is now open in the Southland Shopping Center.

CSL Plasma opened on June 11. According to the CSL staff, the center has received an overwhelming response from the community. The center is currently open Tuesday through Saturday. CSL Plasma staff said they expect to soon be open seven days a week.

There is currently a nationwide shortage of plasma. The America Red Cross reports that 10,000 units of plasma are needed each day.

Lisa King from Terre Haute said she has been donating plasma for thirty years.

“I like that my plasma is going towards making the life-saving medicines that it does,” King said.

She said she dislikes needles, but she continues to give each week.

“If I can do it, anyone can,” King said.

Plasma donors can receive between $25-$45 per donation. The center is located at 59 Southland Shopping Center in Terre Haute.