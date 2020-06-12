WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Flies, gnats, and mosquitoes can become quite annoying this time of year. Especially when they get inside the home or ruin your picnic and late-night campfire. There are many ways to keep your house or even outdoor events bug free. Here are just a few natural ways to keep the bugs out.

Gnats or even fruit flies are very common inside the household. They tend to be on any type of food that is left uncovered. So if you don’t want to use any harsh chemicals, don’t worry. One way to keep gnats away, you can use peppermint oil.

Just get a spray bottle with one cup water, a half teaspoon of liquid dish soap, and about 15 drops of peppermint essential oil. You can spray this directly on fruit flies or gnats or even on your plants. Just spray the mixture at the base of the plant to prevent adult gnats from laying eggs.

Here is a quick way to help trap gnats and fruit flies inside your home. Simply put any cut of fruit or vegetable in a throw away jar. Then put plastic wrap over the top, then poke about 5 holes into the plastic wrap so the gnats can crawl inside.

The gnats will essentially get stuck in there and then you can simply just throw away the trap.

Mosquitoes are another annoying bug during the warm months. There are actually some plants that help deter mosquitoes. Citronella plants or more commonly known as the mosquito plant, work very well at keeping mosquitoes away. Having rosemary, mint, basil, and even lavender can also help.

You can buy all of these plants at your local plant nursery.