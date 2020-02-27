Planting at Lincoln Trail State Park

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - It may not have been a day that you think was great to be outside, but employees at Lincoln Trail State Park too advantage of the weather Thursday.

"It had to be firm enough ground, we couldn't really have wet ground. Hard ground, frozen ground, that would have been okay. So today we had the best possible conditions that we could have."

Tom Hintz is the site superintendent at the park.

He's talking about planting seeds for their pollinator plants.

"Well we did a dormant seeding of about 30 to 40 different native forbes, meaning flowers."

And these flowers are for more than just show.

Certain insects, like the Monarch Butterfly, or the Rusty Patch Bumblebee rely on these pollinator plants to survive.

"So here in Illinois, the prairie state, we have the biggest opportunity to help bring that insect back, and its population back."

Tom says once these plants start popping up, you'll see a wide variety of flowers and grasses that are native to Illinois.

"Different plants will bloom at different times through the year. So if things go well, we'll have something flowering throughout the whole summer, and even into November when we have the New England Asters with their beautiful blue fall flowers."

Now it will take some time.

You won't see these plants popping up this spring or summer.

It will be more like within two to three years.

But when they do, expect a show of color as you drive into the park.