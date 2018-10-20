Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Downtown Terre Haute is getting a new museum on top of a new convention center.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb joined Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and other community leaders for a press conference Saturday evening.

They unveiled plans for a Larry Bird museum. It will be located inside the future convention center and feature the MVP's memorabilia.

News 10 told you last month preliminary plans put the new center between 8th and 9th Streets, and Wabash Avenue and Cherry Street.

The governor says he thinks people from around the world will come to Terre Haute to check out the convention center and museum.

"From the basketballs that may have won the game to jerseys that were special to a gold medal as an Olympian, people will come here to see that collection."

Larry Bird is an Indiana native and former Indiana State Sycamore. He went on to play pro ball for the Boston Celtics and represent the USA in the Olympics.