Plans to build new VA Clinic on track in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans to build a new, permanent VA Clinic in Terre Haute remain on schedule.

So far, proposals for the project have been outstanding.

That's according to the Veterans Affairs office in Indianapolis.

The VA says they're confident the new clinic will be modern and serve area veterans as well.

We should learn more about the project this May or June.

That is when the VA will award a lease on the project.