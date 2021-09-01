Plans of a Terre Haute overpass provides both hope and hurt to the area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Dept. of Transportation proposed plans for an overpass, and two raised roundabouts to help de-congest the area of 13th Street and 8th Avenue.

Right now the area is overcome with train traffic.

News10 spoke with "THIRST," one of the local businesses that will be affected.

Due to the construction that is set to take place in the summer of 2023 on North 13th Street and 8th Avenue over the CSX rail lines.

Smitley knows that he's going to have to figure out an entrance and exit plan regarding access to his facility.

He also recognizes that he's one of the lucky ones.

Many of his neighbors will likely have to relocate because of the construction taking place.

Smitley said right now there's no good way to get around the rail traffic, and that many times his clients are delayed by it.

Although, that's not the greatest of his worries, "I do know that from an ambulance stand-point...with being right next to union hospital. I know if I had a loved one in an ambulance I would definitely want to make sure they're not rail-roaded if they needed care."

The total cost of the project is $20 million, but Smitley looks forward to how much it will benefit the community.