Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Plans move forward to bring Saturn Pet Care, and 200 jobs to Terre Haute Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Plans move forward to bring Saturn Pet Care, and 200 jobs to Terre Haute

On Thursday, News 10 learned that the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission approved Saturn Pet Care's plans to open up shop in a southern Vigo County industrial park.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 5:38 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 5:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 200 jobs could soon be making their way to Vigo County.

On Thursday, News 10 learned that the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission approved Saturn Pet Care's plans to open up shop in a southern Vigo County industrial park.

During the Thursday redevelopment meeting, it was announced that the German-based company plans to invest $40 million in the Wabash Valley.

That investment comes with plans to bring 200 jobs.

In past reports, company officials have told us the starting salary for those for those positions is a little more than $18 an hour.

Plans are to keep all of those jobs local.

Now, company executives have their eye on the former Pfizer Exubera Plant.

We were told that property comes with 127 acres.

"I think because of the Saturn project, we've made other contacts and relationships, and we hope to build on that in the future as well," Steve Witt, Director of the City Redevelopment Commission said.

The next step for area planning is to look at the request.

That will happen on January 2nd.

If approved, Saturn Pet Care plans to start production by 2020.

At one point, Saturn Petcare had shown interest in the old Kellogg's building in Seelyville.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Grey sky and rain continuing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Burl Ives

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

The cardboard boat project

Image

Miracle on 7th Street check presentation

Image

Christmas food deliveries

Image

The Quilt of Valor for John Plasse

Image

House fires picking up in Vincennes

Image

New overpass project set to start in Terre Haute

Image

Gut Health is very important - Digestive Health Associates

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute