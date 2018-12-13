Plans move forward to bring Saturn Pet Care, and 200 jobs to Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 200 jobs could soon be making their way to Vigo County.

On Thursday, News 10 learned that the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission approved Saturn Pet Care's plans to open up shop in a southern Vigo County industrial park.

During the Thursday redevelopment meeting, it was announced that the German-based company plans to invest $40 million in the Wabash Valley.

That investment comes with plans to bring 200 jobs.

In past reports, company officials have told us the starting salary for those for those positions is a little more than $18 an hour.

Plans are to keep all of those jobs local.

Now, company executives have their eye on the former Pfizer Exubera Plant.

We were told that property comes with 127 acres.

"I think because of the Saturn project, we've made other contacts and relationships, and we hope to build on that in the future as well," Steve Witt, Director of the City Redevelopment Commission said.

The next step for area planning is to look at the request.

That will happen on January 2nd.

If approved, Saturn Pet Care plans to start production by 2020.

At one point, Saturn Petcare had shown interest in the old Kellogg's building in Seelyville.