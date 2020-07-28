Plans move forward on Phase 2 and 3 of the Vincennes Main Street project

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Phase two and three will pick up with phase one left off. Unlike phase one they will be worked on simultaneously.

Both phases will be similar to the first. Roadways will get sidewalks, lighting, and other upgrades. Phase two will get a middle turn lane. The third will remain just a two-lane road.

Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague says, "Phase two is a federal aid project with an 80/20 reimbursement through INDOT. Then phase three comes back to being cash flowed through the RDC with local funding."

Before any work can begin the plans have to be rescoped. Part of the project is to make the intersection at Sievers Road safer. However original plans were too costly.

Sprague explains, "That would cost upwards of half a million dollars to go that route. So over the last year, we've been digging into the reasoning behind those issues as well as looking at alternates."

The Sievers Road intersection will be moved west to Ramsey Road. This creates a safer 90-degree angle.

Sprague says, "We're still increasing our safety, which was one of our top priorities for that intersection. And we're also, while the flow wasn't ideal, it's going to ease those environmental impacts greatly. While still meeting goals of increasing safety."