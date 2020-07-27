Clear

Plans in the works to restore the former Brazil High School Monument

The monument was destroyed a few years ago after a car crashed into it. Now, alumni are working to raise money to replace it.

Posted: Jul 27, 2020 6:44 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway to restore a piece of history in Brazil, Indiana.

Originally it was placed outside the Clay County YMCA back in 2003.

The monument was made to commemorate the former Brazil High School.

Since it was destroyed after a car crashed into it, alumni have been trying to get it restored.

Plans are finally in the works to do so.

"Brazil High School was an important, integral part of a lot of people's lives in the county, and other states now that graduated from Brazil High School. We just feel like it needs to have a monument to recognize this is where Brazil High School stood," said Lisa Miller.

The Brazil High School Monument Committee is in the early stages of planning, but they're hopeful with help from the community, this dream will become a reality.

"We're asking each class to fund a brick that will go into the foundation of this monument. It will be $100 per brick, and the class year will be inscribed in that brick," said Steve Bell.

Many alumni have already donated to give back.

Organizers said this means so much to see so many people on board for the project.

"I think it shows our community spirit. I think it shows the alumni want to see it preserved and recognized. When they come back in town, or visit, or have class reunions that it's a spot everybody can recognize as their high school that they graduated from," said Miller.

The project is still in the early stages, and there's no set time line of when they expect the monument to be complete.

