Plans have been submitted for a new restaurant on Terre Haute's east side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans have been submitted to the state for a new restaurant on Terre Haute's east side.

The Terre Haute City Engineer's Office confirmed there are plans for a Culver's.

If approved, the restaurant would be built north of the Meijer gas station on the city's east side.

Culver's is known for its Butter Burgers, custard, and fried chicken.

It could open later this year or in early 2020.