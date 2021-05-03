Plans had to change due to COVID-19, but one summer camp will still be taking place

ST. MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) -- As more and more COVID-19 restrictions are lifted opportunities are returning like summer camps for kids, and they are filling up fast. In fact, many are already full.

One that's reached capacity is the Equine camp at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. This camp teaches kids about horses and also gives them a chance to ride them.

This camp, like many others, had to scale back on numbers. The limitations are all to keep everyone safe.

John Mace is the Director of Conferences and Events for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods-College. He said they'll be closely following state COVID-19 guidelines.

Mace said he's excited to see the return of summer camp.

He said, "By the end of the week the boys and girls are in one group, and they've broken off into smaller groups, and they just really have a good time interacting with each other."

While this year's equine camp at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods-College is filled you can still add your name to the waiting list.

The Equine camp may be the only camp this summer at the college, but more events are in the works for this and next year.

The college is going to have different community events going on at their campus this year. Officials said you need to be on the lookout for what they have planned coming up.

Mace said he's excited to once again open up their campus to the community.

He told us the best way to make sure you're staying informed on all that is going on at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods-College is by going to their website.

You can click here to be directed to that.