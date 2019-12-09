Plans for Terre Haute's new $40 million Veterans Affairs health center to be released on Wednesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A spokesperson for the VA told us their plans for the new Veterans Affairs Clinic in Terre Haute will be unveiled on Wednesday morning.

During the presentation, the VA will announce the company that will oversee the project.

It's expected to be a $40 million primary care health center. Officials will unveil the location and show off designs.

The announcement will take place in Indianapolis.

The new facility will combine existing Terre Haute mental health and primary care clinics.

The VA spokesperson told us the facility will be capable of serving 10,000 veterans.