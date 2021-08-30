Plans for Knox County Jail expansion go $10 million over budget

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The jail tax was a 2 tenths of a cent increase on Knox County taxpayers. Over 20 years, the tax would raise $21 million for a jail expansion. Before the pandemic, this looked to fund most of the project. But as material prices increase, so has the project's price tag.

Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin explains, "The last few weeks myself and jail commander Parish have been working with the architects to see what we need. From there we got the numbers in. Now we have to go with what we can afford."

Current plans call for a 31 million dollar project. That's $10 million over budget.

Vantlin says, "With what we've got we know what we need. So we just have to cut from there. Yes, it's going to be, it's going to be some big cuts on the building and work release building."

That final price could lower as material costs decrease. But the jail project committee has to plan with what they've got.

The group will meet later this week. A final decision on what to cut from the project is planned in the next couple of weeks.

Vantlin says, "If we don't do something now someone else is going to have to, our children or grandchildren are going to have to take care of it down the road. The tax is here, the opportunity is here. We're at our cap as far as holding inmates in here. We have to do something."