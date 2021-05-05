Plans for City Leaders to team with Rose-Hulman students to improve Fairbanks Park gain steam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans to improve a park in Terre Haute are gaining steam. As we’ve reported, city leaders are teaming with Rose-Hulman students to improve Fairbanks Park.

Terre Haute officials and young engineers at Rose-Hulman are working together to improve the area at Fairbanks Park. It’s all in an effort to improve the quality of life and get folks to stay in the area. Mayor Duke Bennett spoke to News 10 about where they are at in the process.

Mayor Bennett said “we are reaching the end” with a smile on his face. Next week, Mayor Bennett, along with other city leaders, is meeting with senior engineering students at Rose-Hulman. Students will present their final plans and designs for the park.

Improvements range from restoring the art feature in the valley of the park to installing a splash pad. Other possible ideas include planting gardens within the park, sprucing up Chauncey Rose Memorial, and constructing a boat launch.

Mayor Bennett told News 10 he is very excited to meet with the students and to finally put their vision in motion.

“We’re already talking to some consultants to line them up to do some very specific designs so we can bid some of the projects out. It’s really going to start taking off here very soon,” Mayor Bennett said, “I couldn’t be more excited about the variety of things we want to do over there over the next couple of years. It’s going to start happening very quickly.”

Mayor Bennett says money for these projects will come from grants, the Economic Development Income Tax fund, and casino revenue. You can hear all he had to say in his lengthy Eye on Terre Haute interview with News 10’s Jon Swaner. That will be on Friday on News 10 This Morning.