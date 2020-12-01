Clear

Plans appear to be moving forward for a new strip club on Terre Haute's north side

The city denied Mike Bickers's request to build a strip club last year. It would have been on Fort Harrison and Fruitridge on the city's north side.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 12:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans for an adult business seem to be moving forward in Terre Haute.

The Board of Zoning Appeals denied a special use permit that would have allowed him to build there. Bickers appealed that decision.

A judge in the US Southern District Court of Indiana sided with Bickers. That was by granting him a preliminary injunction in his favor.

It keeps the city from enforcing the ordinance that stopped him from building.

It's all pending a further order from the court.

