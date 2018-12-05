Plans accepted for Pantheon theatre project

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Pantheon theatre is a downtown mainstay. It opened in 1921. But the once vibrant theatre has sat vacant for years. That now looks to be changing.

Pantheon board member Trent Hinkle says, "We're very happy with the way it's laid out right now. It's going to be a fantastic building. It's going to be a great space. A lot of different kind of spaces in the building. A lot of different uses in the building and we're excited about that."

Representatives from Myszak and Palmer laid out plans Tuesday afternoon. These plans turn the old theatre into a business incubator. The Pantheon theatre board accepted the plans through a unanimous vote.

Hinkle says, "There's a big meeting space up in the balcony that's going to hold I think 88 people for now in fixed chairs. And then there's more space available if we need more chairs. Lots of flexibility in this design."

That flexibility includes office spaces and meeting spaces on three floors. Three outside organizations are interested in using the space because of those options.

Hinkle says, "The partnership with Purdue is a big part of that in this case. That' where a lot of that is coming from is because we have that link with that intellectual brain trust at Purdue."

Officials hope to send out bids in January. Construction would begin shortly after.

Hinkle says, "It's beginning to become reality for me as I sit at the table and look at the drawings. Realize wow, we're putting this out to bid and it's going to become a reality next year. And that's very exciting."