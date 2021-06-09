Planning on grilling out? Here are a few safety tips

RILEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Association of State Fire Marshals says more than 37 million dollars of property damage occur each year due to unsafe grilling conditions. Officials add safety should be your first thought before lighting up the grill.

We all enjoy the savory sounds of a grill full of hot dogs and hamburgers, but a call to the fire department can make or break your outdoor grilling plans.

Storm Team 10's David Siple spoke with Amber Stewart, who is a Volunteer Firefighter/EMT with the Riley Fire Department, and she told him the biggest mistake homeowners do, is grilling too close to their homes. It’s a simple step but moving the grill away from your home, can prevent it from catching on fire. Stewart gives us the minimum distance she recommends for grills to be away from other objects.

“Ideally they would like for a minimum to be at least 3 feet away from the structure but Somewhere around 5 to 6 feet. You want to have a clear enough space to where not anything that can catch fire.”

A lot of house fires begin when the homeowner does not properly dispose of charcoal after using them in your grill. It can take several hours for the charcoal to cool down. And Stewart gives us good advice after using a charcoal grill.

“Douse it with ample amounts of water. And then you also stir it to make sure that it gets all those different hot spots in there. Then once it cools off you want to make sure that you put it into a metal container.”

Severe skin burns from grilling are also very common this time of year. So once you fire up that grill… Always keep an eye on it and take advice from a firefighter. Stewart says, “[Make sure] you’re aware of your surroundings and that you’re not getting too close to the fire.”

Here are more tips you can follow to ensure you are grilling safely outside your home: