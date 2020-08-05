Planning a wedding during COVID-19: You're not alone

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Covid-19 has impacted weddings this year in a very big way. Many couples are canceling weddings, moving dates, and making last-minute adjustments. Today we spoke with a future bride today about what her wedding planning has been like during COVID-19.

Emily Wolf has been very stressed trying to plan her wedding for the last several months. After getting engaged last year the couple set a date for May of 2020. Plans quickly changed due to the pandemic because the couple's wedding venue had closed down.

Wolf said, "May hit and we realized we were going to have to push back the wedding. So we were like 'surely it will all be over in September, so we planned for September fifth.'"

Wolf's wedding is still set for that date, but she says there are many things she had to consider. Keeping everyone safe is the top priority. That's the main reason the couple had to limit the number of guests at their wedding.

While this made both Wolf and her fiance upset, they didn't want to put any of their family or friends at risk for contracting the virus.

Another challenge was Wolf not being able to work for a couple of weeks. Her fiance was working 70-80 hour weeks at a time. While Wolf is back working now, that was another thing the couple had to deal with.

With all the stress going on over the wedding and her life, Wolf said she and her fiance considered not having a ceremony anymore. She said, "There has been so many times where I've just been like 'let's just not do it.' I mean let's just not have a wedding. Just, just I don't know, go to the courthouse and just elope."

But while the couple may be stressed out, Wolf says it's only made their relationship stronger. She said since everything was going on they've had to become great at communicating with one another. She says now they are both very excited about the end goal, even during a pandemic.

Wolf says, "I'm bummed obviously that I don't get to have like the perfect wedding that I want. But, at the same time it's just about him and I. It's just about how, you know, we're coming together as one."

Her advice to other people planning a wedding is to try to relax as much as possible. She says you are not alone trying to get married in this crazy time. If you try and think about the reason you are getting married it'll help you out.