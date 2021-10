CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A planned power outage has hopes to improve service in Clay County.

Duke Energy is working to improve reliability and reduce unplanned power outages.

This is for Carbon, Indiana, a rural community in the county.

With this, the company has planned a four-hour power outage on Saturday, October 30th.

The outage will start at midnight and go until 4 A.M.