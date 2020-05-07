Planned I-70 closure in Vigo County called off

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A closure planned for I-70 in Vigo County for Friday night is no longer happening.
The Indiana Department of Transportation planned on closing the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the three mile-marker from
8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Those lanes will now be open at that time.
