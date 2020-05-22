Planet Fitness in Terre Haute to reopen Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Planet Fitness in Terre Haute plans to open its doors on Saturday.

That's according to an email the gym sent out to its customers. News 10 received a copy of that email.

Officials say you can expect changes when you return.

Team members will receive daily temperature checks. They will also be increasing their cleaning of equipment and machines.

Sanitation stations will be available throughout the gym floor.

Some equipment will be marked unavailable to use to practice social distancing.