Plan on going to tonight's Vigo County School Board meeting? Masks will be required

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you plan to go to Monday evening's Vigo County School Corporation meeting, you'll need to make sure you mask up.

The school corporation will meet to discuss stricter masking mandates for middle and high schools in the county.

The school board says masks are required for anyone who plans to go to the meeting.

It starts at 6:00 at the West Vigo Conference Center.

