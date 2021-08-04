Plan in the works for a commons area in downtown Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A new commons area is being planned for downtown Washington. Plans call for an L shaped green space that sits on the corner of Third and Main.

Right now the land is home to two large buildings. County officials plan to tear them down. In their place will be two open-air pavilions. Those pavilions would be used for concerts and other events downtown.

There is also a large parking lot for vehicles downtown. Plans for the new commons are being put together to keep downtown parking available.

Events like the Knights of Columbus treasure hunt typically shut down Main street. The new commons area would help to cater to these events to keep the road open. All in efforts of bringing the focus to downtown Washington.

Bryant Niehoff with the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation says, "We're taking a look at other events that we'd like to have here. Taking a look at great case studies from across the state, across the region, that are hosting events on a regular basis. Getting folks out of their homes and into their downtowns."