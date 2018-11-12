VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders are set to head to court on Tuesday to defend their jail plans.
Parties involved in the lawsuit over the jail's conditions will have a hearing in Indianapolis.
We've learned the plaintiffs are questioning staffing proposals.
The county recently hired 27 new jail workers, but plaintiffs say the new staffing plan is based on an inmate population of 267.
The issue is the jail is often over that number.
The plaintiffs also say staffing recommendations rely on a jail design, which has not been completed.
They warn the same issues may surface at the new facility with the proposed design and staffing.
Related Content
- Plaintiffs in jail lawsuit question new staffing proposals
- Plaintiffs' attorney in jail lawsuit says recent hearing should be a 'come to Jesus moment' for the county
- Vigo County Council approves more jail staffing to address federal lawsuit
- Vigo County gets extension in jail lawsuit
- Motion filed to add ACLU to Vigo County Jail lawsuit
- County officials facing jail lawsuit meet in executive session
- Staffing agencies already looking to assist those impacted by Sony DADC layoffs
- Questions and confusion remain for involved parties in VCSC civil lawsuit
- Both parties involved in federal lawsuit against Vigo County Jail to meet on Monday
- 'Deliberately Indifferent' New lawsuit claims Vigo County officials not doing enough about jail conditions
Scroll for more content...