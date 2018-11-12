Plaintiffs in jail lawsuit question new staffing proposals

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County leaders are set to head to court on Tuesday to defend their jail plans.

Parties involved in the lawsuit over the jail's conditions will have a hearing in Indianapolis.

We've learned the plaintiffs are questioning staffing proposals.

The county recently hired 27 new jail workers, but plaintiffs say the new staffing plan is based on an inmate population of 267.

The issue is the jail is often over that number.

The plaintiffs also say staffing recommendations rely on a jail design, which has not been completed.

They warn the same issues may surface at the new facility with the proposed design and staffing.