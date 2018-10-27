Clear

Pittsburgh police report active shooter near synagogue

Pittsburgh police have tweeted that there is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady avenues.

Posted: Oct. 27, 2018 11:06 AM
Updated: Oct. 27, 2018 11:36 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

UPDATE:

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police official: Suspect in custody after fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting; 3 police officers also shot.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

ORIGINAL STORY:

PITTSBURGH (AP, KDKA) - Police from across the city of Pittsburgh are responding to an active shooting situation at the The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

KDKAs Andy Sheehan reports that at least four people have been confirmed dead, possibly as many as 7 to 8 could be dead.

Police have requested that residents stay inside their home as they have exchanged gun fire with a suspected gunman.

When officers arrived the gunman reportedly shot at them, forcing officers to use their vehicles as a shield.

The Synagogue was reportedly full of people for a Saturday service and police say theyve received several calls from people barricaded inside the Synagogue.

Nearby Carnegie Mellon University was also reportedly on lockdown, students receiving texts telling them to stay inside.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Cloudy today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Week 11, Segment 3 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

Week 11, Segment 1 In The Zone

Image

THS beats THN

Image

Light showers overnight, but a nice Saturday ahead

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

Image

Mitchell, Indiana haunted house

Image

The Clabber Girl sign is getting a facelift

Image

Emergency vehicle training in Vigo County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march