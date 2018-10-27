Pittsburgh police report active shooter near synagogue

UPDATE:

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police official: Suspect in custody after fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting; 3 police officers also shot.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

ORIGINAL STORY:

PITTSBURGH (AP, KDKA) - Police from across the city of Pittsburgh are responding to an active shooting situation at the The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

KDKAs Andy Sheehan reports that at least four people have been confirmed dead, possibly as many as 7 to 8 could be dead.

Police have requested that residents stay inside their home as they have exchanged gun fire with a suspected gunman.

When officers arrived the gunman reportedly shot at them, forcing officers to use their vehicles as a shield.

The Synagogue was reportedly full of people for a Saturday service and police say theyve received several calls from people barricaded inside the Synagogue.

Nearby Carnegie Mellon University was also reportedly on lockdown, students receiving texts telling them to stay inside.