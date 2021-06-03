Pitts, Jr. plea agreement highlights the current court backlog since the COVID-19 pandemic

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the process of reaching a plea deal in a murder case.

On Wednesday, we first told you that Kenneth Pitts, Jr. entered a plea agreement. Under it, Pitts pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and burglary.

Police accused Pitts of killing Alica 'Anita' Oswald in November of 2017 in Vigo County.

Officers later found her body in a pond.

On Thursday, we talked with Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt. He told us his office and investigators spent hundreds of hours on the case. He went on to say the case was challenging and relied on circumstantial evidence.

There weren't eyewitnesses to the killing.

"More importantly, you just want as a prosecutor, justice for, you know, the victim and their family. You want the best result from the prosecutor's standpoint as you can get under the circumstances," Modesitt said.

Pitts faces up to 30 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for August.

Felony cases are up, and so are the court backlogs

Modesitt told us getting a murder case resolved lifts a burden on his office.

The local courts are working through a backlog right now, and it seems to be growing. The pandemic pushed back many cases and changed how hearings happened.

"I understand the courts are in a tough situation because we have all this backlog of cases," Modesitt said. "It's really hectic over here right now with all the trials, and I don't see it ending anytime soon either."

Modesitt told us felony cases are up around 25 percent in the COVID-19 pandemic.